GREENWOOD CO, S.C. (WSPA) — For the last 30 years, Greenwood County leaders have recognized the need to expand Highway 246.

“We understood with the industrial partners we had, we were going to need additional roadway because of their expansions bringing materials in and sending their goods out,” explained Chuck Moates, Greenwood County Council Chairman.

Highway 246 is the main road that hundreds of employees and truck drivers use to travel to manufacturing facilities located right off the road.

“There’s a lot of traffic that the current industry produces in the area,” said Robert Russian, the Director of the Greenwood County Public Works.

“This little two-lane road wasn’t going to accommodate their needs,” added Moates.

This month, the county received $38 million from the South Carolina Highway Transportation Bank to expand the highway. The county will also use $12 million from its Capital Project Sales Tax to fund the project.

“We’ve already started the design phase,” said Russian.

Four miles of the highway will be expanded. Russian said the two-lane highway will be widened to five lanes north of Emerald Road and and three lanes south of Emerald Road.

“This funding will have a huge impact not only in Greenwood County but in the surrounding counties as well,” said Russian. “We draw employees for our industries from all the counties surrounding us.”

The county hopes this expansion will accommodate companies that are already established in Greenwood and bring new ones to the area.

“We’re seeing an influx of people moving into Greenwood,” said Moates. ‘We’re seeing other industrial partners look at us and want to be here as well.’’

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027.