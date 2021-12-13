Greenwood Co. Sheriff encourages people to take steps to protect themselves from break-ins this holiday season

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenwood County Sheriff is sharing a warning about break-ins this holiday season.

“It kind of puts a damper on the holiday spirit,” said Sheriff Dennis Kelly.

Sheriff Kelly said people can take simple steps and change some habits to stay safe, since break-ins are common this time of year.

“A lot of these individuals ride around at daytime and see these items and they’ll come back at night under darkness to get them,” said Kelly.

He said unlocked cars are easy targets, so people should make sure their cars are locked. He also encourages people to be mindful of what they put on the street after the holidays too.

“When people know there are gifts and stuff for the holidays that they’re either acquired or going to give out at Christmas,” said Kelly.

Empty boxes in the trash could showcase what’s inside a home. Some Greenwood residents said they’re not worried.

“It’s a good neighborhood and it’s safe,” said Ted Langley. “I have no problem being out around here at night.”

Neighbor Louise Sligh said in this area, neighbors stay in touch and keep and eye out too.

“It is a cut through neighborhood, and so there are some issues, but again the neighborhood all kind of pays attention,” said Sligh.

Sheriff Kelly also said trimming back any shrubs or bushes near a home can help with visibility too. He said people can call 911 if their car or home is broken into. People will be able to file a report and investigators will follow up.