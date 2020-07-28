Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office supports local organizations with Patches for a Purpose

by: WSPA Staff

(Source: Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has started a new initiative, Patches for a Purpose, to show their support for organizations within the community.

Different awareness programs will be featured on patches that will be worn on the officer’s uniforms, according to the sheriff’s office. Patch designs will be released throughout the year.

The first design will be the Autism Awareness patch, which features the sheriff’s office specialty design with a puzzle piece background.

To help show support, community members can purchase the specialty patches for $10 each. All of the proceeds will be donated to the patch’s organization or local affiliate to help fund and support the cause, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

To purchase a patch, fill out a Specialty Patch Request Form and return it to the sheriff’s office with the payment. The patches will be sent through the mail, the sheriff’s office said.

