GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration are hosting a Drug Take Back Day.

According to the sheriff’s office, the event will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to noon at the sheriff’s office, located at 528 Edgefield Street.

This is an opportunity for the community to turn in unused or expired prescription medication for safe disposal.

Deputies will be collecting medications in front of the sheriff’s office under a red tent. In the event of rain, deputies will be located in the lobby of the sheriff’s office.

For more information regarding collection sites, visit this website or call (800) 882-9539.