GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teacher in Greenwood County has been arrested and is facing multiple child sex crimes charges.

49-year-old Michael David Byrd, Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct, and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

Byrd is a teacher at Edgewood Middle School, according to Greenwood School District 52.

In a statement, the district said Byrd was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

“The District does not comment on specific personnel-related matters and will continue to cooperate fully with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation,” the statement continued.

Byrd is being held in the Greenwood County Detention Center.