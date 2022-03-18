GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood City, County, and community leaders met Friday to discuss housing needs in the area.

The housing initiative summit was hosted by the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce and Greenwood Together. Leaders said the goal is to make sure housing needs are met, as more people move to the area.

“We’re trying to get ahead of it,” said Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie. “Before the growth takes you over, you want to get ahead of it.”

Barbara Ann Heegan, the CEO and president of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, said things like industry and quality of life are attracting new people to Greenwood.

“With that, comes a workforce that needs stable housing and stable employment and that’s something we feel we have the perfect ingredients to offer,” said Heegan.

During the Summit, leaders talked about the community and its wide range of housing needs.

“We have a lot of millennials that are relocating here and they want low maintenance, they want accessibility, they want to be close to their jobs,” said Heegan.

Some also believe things like cost and price range shouldn’t be the only factors when considering additional housing.

“Affordable means something different to everyone, I think it’s about what’s attainable, where can you live that you can be proud of,” said Wilkie.

Leaders also said creating a variety of home types in different areas will better fill gaps. They believe it’s important to consider the needs of everyone in Greenwood.

“They’re the drivers of this, they’re going to be the champions and that’s a very important ingredient to success,” said Heegan.

Wilkie also said she thinks a next step for the community should be a housing study to better learn the community’s needs. Leaders also said Friday’s summit and conversation is a starting point, and some recommended creating a housing task force.