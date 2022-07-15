GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundred of jobs have been saved since Fujifilm sold its Greenwood facility.

Fujifilm has operated in Greenwood for the past 30 years but last year it announced the shutdown of the Greenwood facility. The plan was to move operations to Europe and Asia.

Now, officials at Fujifilm said the building will be leased to a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee and will keep 300 employees.

“Fujifilm arrived in Greenwood over 30 years ago, and we look forward to continuing as a major employer and a good neighbor in the community,” said Jun Higuchi, president, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, president and CEO, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Chairman, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We look forward to working with Phoenix Investors to create a productive and enjoyable working environment for our valued employees.”

Fujifilm decided to maintain and increase its manufacturing assembly of its QuickSnap one-time-use-cameras, due to the rising U.S. demand driven by Gen Z consumers.