GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said that their 911 phone lines are down right now.

According to the sheriff’s office, Saluda County is answering all 911 calls from Greenwood County during the outage.

Anyone can still call the non-emergency dispatch line for the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-942-8632 to reach the dispatch center directly.