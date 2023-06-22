GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A very large tree fell on Kinard Road in Greenwood County early Wednesday morning. It happened on the bridge that crosses Henley Creek.

One resident was driving to the gym at 5:30 a.m. when he ran into the tree. He said he’s thankful he didn’t get hurt.

There aren’t many houses on Kinard Road but residents tell us this street is used a lot by people cutting through town off Highway 246.

South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the road to traffic and a detour route is in place on Enoree Church Road.

No cleanup has taken place so far. DOT said they will begin that process when they feel it is safe to do so.

“I was probably going around 40-45 (mph) & I was looking at the road and couldn’t see anything & the next thing I knew there was a tree in front of me,” Kinard Road resident Logan Adams said. “I tried to hit the brakes but I couldn’t stop in time. I slid into it & next thing I knew I was in the tree.”

Emergency Management said this is the most significant damage throughout Greenwood County.

“Flooding was not the issue here with the bridge but the tree that fell has caused all the damage to this bridge,” Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said. “This is the most significant part of damage to our county. We do have a little area on Sample Road that got washed out. They will be able to repair that as well. Other than that all of our other roads are reopened at this time.”

South Carolina DOT said they have responded to 78 calls for downed trees during this bad weather. They ask drivers to remain cautious on the roadways.