Greenwood Dist. 50 leaders look to hire new bus drivers, offer sign-on bonus

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Some Upstate school districts are looking to hire more bus drivers, even offering sign-on bonuses.

“If they enjoy working with kids and students, this would be the perfect job for them,” said Dennis R. Patterson, a driver trainer for Greenwood School District 50.

Leaders at Greenwood District 50 said they’re looking to fill about 11 positions.

“Unfortunately, we are short on drivers, and we are in need of some really great, dependable bus drivers that love working with children,” said the district’s transportation director Pearl Gaskin.

Gaskin said the driver shortage isn’t new, but it’s affecting many school districts.

“It has been an issue for years and I think over the past probably 10 years, we’ve seen a decline, not just in South Carolina, it’s nationwide,” said Gaskin.

To become a driver, Gaskin said people should apply. People will need to have a commercial drivers license, complete a virtual class, work with a bus driver trainer, pass a physical examination and a state test.

“If you can’t pass with me, you can’t pass,” said Patterson.

Leaders said it’s not difficult to become a driver, but the process is thorough.

“You do have to memorize a lot of information, you have to memorize parts on the inside of the bus, outside of the bus,” said Gaskin.

Gaskin said it’s also a fulfilling job with flexibility too.

“A lot of my current bus driver really like the hours because they have the middle of the day off,” said Gaskin.

Gaskin said drivers who start training soon could be driving by the fall semester. The district is also offering a $500 sign-on bonus for bus drivers. Drivers will receive half after their first month and the other half after three months. Gaskin said salary range depends on experience, but on average, starts around $14 an hour.