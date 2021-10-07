Greenwood District 50 announces free COVID-19 testing for students & staff

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site as infection rates spike on October 8, 2020 in New York City. – New York’s governor announced earlier in the week tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 announced a free drive-through COVID-19 testing for students and staff beginning Monday.

The school district partnered with SCDHEC and MAKO Medical Laboratories.

Drive-through testing will be available to District 50 students and staff only at Genesis Education Center (in front of gym) on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Superintendent Steve Glenn said, “I would encourage all of our students and staff to take advantage of this. Our goal is to lessen the amount of lost time that students and staff may experience from class or our schools due to COVID-19 isolations or quarantines. This will serve as another excellent tool in keeping our students and staff healthy and safe throughout the school year.”

To register online for this new COVID-19 testing site, visit the following links below: