Greenwood District 50 puts ‘Chromebook curfew’ in place for students

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 is instituting a “Chromebook curfew” for students, beginning Friday.

The district will be shutting off internet service for student laptops from midnight until 5:00 a.m. each day.

This is coming comes after concerns about inappropriate use of the devices.

In the height of the pandemic, schools started to rely on laptops and iPads so students could learn from home.

“Not being at school, at times, it was the only way we could communicate with our students,” Spokesperson for Greenwood District, Johnathan Graves said.

Greenwood District 50 handed out Chromebooks to middle school and high school students.

However, now they district leaders say they’re starting to becoming a distraction and there are concerns they’re being used inappropriately.

“It’s something we’re seriously concerned with. We also feel like there’s times the technology could be impeding on the healthy lifestyle we want our students to have,” Graves said.

Now, the district has enacted the internet curfew.

“We realize it was a quick announcement and it may have caught some people off guard,” Graves said.

Some students don’t agree with the change.

“The Chromebook curfew is good for middle school students but not high school students,” one student said.

They said it limits the time they can get homework done.



“On top of high school work and dual enrollment and us having jobs and extra circular activities, we have to have a time scale and that time scale might go over past midnight from us staying up,” said Greenwood High School senior Zymaya Wardlaw.

“We’re going to continue to be in communication with our teachers about how much work they’re giving the students,” said Graves. “We want to make sure teachers know we don’t want to load students up with so much work it’s taking them so much time to get home and get done with the assignments.”

Students across the district have started a petition to get rid of the curfew. They’re trying to reach 1,000 signatures.

District 50 tells us they’re still working out some details, like how long the changes will be in place, and will continue to review the policy.