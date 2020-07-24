Greenwood District 50 spokesman emphasizes importance of back-to-school restrictions

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- As schools continue to formulate their back-to-school plans, a decision was make in Greenwood District 50 on Thursday.

The eight board members voted unanimously for a plan to bring kids back to school safely.

The new plan is that students will start later on August 24, wear masks in common areas and on buses, social distance in all areas of buildings, and practice hygiene like washing hands more frequently.

Spokesman for District 50, Johnathan Graves, says precautions like this aren’t an option.

“It’s paramount. I think this is something, like I said, we’ve discussed since the closure back in March,” Graves said. “It’s always been about the safety of our students and staff. So it’s only gotten more important with everything we’ve seen in the media right now with the numbers increasing and the deaths increasing in our state.”

Some parents with children in Distract 50 schools don’t agree with these guidelines.

Stefanie Bowen says she’s glad the district is sticking to a five day school week, but she doesn’t know how the new rules will be enforced.

“I cannot imagine being a teacher and having to, with everything else they have to do, also being in control of making sure the masks are worn and properly worn,” Bowen said. “Especially in the elementary age, that would be a very tough job.”

However, after 28 years of teaching kindergarden in Greenwood, Courtenay Ramey says she’s confident her students will follow these rules.

“Setting those expectations on the first few days of school will help with that, and regardless to the fact that this is something children aren’t used to, they look up to their teachers enough and their classmates enough to want to do the right thing,” Ramey said.

Johnathan Graves says the district will have resources for helping those little ones understand.

“We’re going to start putting out some videos and PSA’s about things you can do to properly wear a mask. We’ve also got some clip art and some pictures for the little ones to demonstrate the proper way to do it,” Graves said.

Additionally, the district is encouraging parents to complete the Commitment Back-to-School form that is due August 27. This form provides three different back-to-school models for parents to give feedback on and will help the district to decide on what the specific social distancing guidelines will look like.