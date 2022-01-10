Greenwood Fire encourages people to create escape plans, practice fire safety

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Fire department leaders in Greenwood are highlighting tips to keep people safe after recent fires in New York and Philadelphia killed dozens.

“It’s good to have escape routes,” said Travis Lathren, the assistant fire chief and fire marshal for the City of Greenwood Fire Department.

Lathren is encouraging people to know exit routes in case of a fire.

“The best thing to do is draw a plan of your house, all of your bedrooms, all of your hallways, so it gives you routes of which way to go,” said Lathren.

He said people should map out at least two routes and ways to get out.

“Just in case, you know, if you go to one and you contact fire, smoke, you know you can go the opposite way,” said Lathren.

After creating a plan, be sure to practice it. He said it’s going to keep you calm during an actual emergency.

“It’s going to come natural to you what to do. The more practice you do, the better off you’re going to be in those circumstances,” said Lathren.

He said if there’s a fire and someone can’t get out, try to move away from it.

“If you’re in a situation where you can’t use any of your escape plans, get somewhere in a room, shut the door, compartmentalize yourself so that the heat and smoke won’t get to you,” said Lathren.

Lathren said you should also stay near the ground.

“If you’re in a room that is full of smoke, you want to stay low, all the heat and gas and smoke is up high. All of the good, clean air for you to breathe and survive is low,” said Lathren.

He also said when using a space heater, keep it in a ventilated area and away from anything that could catch on fire.

Smoke alarms should also be checked monthly to make sure its working properly and its batteries should be replaced twice a year.