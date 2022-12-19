GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police said they have arrested a man who was allegedly producing illegal drugs in his home.

32-year-old Jamar Green was arrested December 12 during a traffic stop. Sgt. Jonathan Link told 7NEWS officers were investigating Green as they looked into how drugs were coming into Greenwood.

“Their ultimate goal was to figure out how they were getting into Greenwood so we could kind of cut it off,” said Link.

Link said officers pulled Green over when they had enough evidence. Link said drugs were found in his car.

Green was arrested and is facing 15 charges.

Officers then executed a search warrant on Green’s home. They said they found guns, more than a pound of methamphetamine, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills as well as ingredients, and a pill press that is capable of making thousands of pills an hour.

“This is obviously somebody who was intent on producing their own operation and trying to expand and make even more of this poison available to our citizens,” said Link.

When looking over the evidence, investigators noticed that the fentanyl pills were purple. According to Greenwood Police, fentanyl pills they have seen have typically been a blue color. They said this is the first time they saw purple fentanyl pills in the city.

“The problem with it being a bright, beautiful color like that is it seems attractive to a child,” explained Link. “Now, not only are we getting adults addicted to it and people are ruining their lives over this stuff, but it becomes a danger if they have it around the home.”

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, there had been 39 drug-related deaths in the county as of November 2. They said at least 15 of those deaths were confirmed to be associated with fentanyl.

Officers hoped Green’s arrest would make a difference in the community.

“It’s a huge victory that our guys went out there, found this person, were able to get them off the streets and get this large cache of drugs,” said Link.

Green’s bond was denied. He remains at the Greenwood County Detention Center.