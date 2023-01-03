GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner identified a shooting victim at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Officers said the death happened at 1010 Grace Street at University Commons Apartments.

The Greenwood County Coroner has identified the victim as Latoya Cynthia Coleman, 40, of Charlotte.

Upon arrival, deputies located Colman inside the apartment with a single gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

The manner of death is a homicide. The investigation is ongoing by the Greenwood Police

Department and Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.