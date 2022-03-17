GREENWOOD, S.C. (WPSA) – Greenwood Police said they’re seeing a spike in incidents where people are using guns that shoot water bead ammo to target other people.

“We’ve had four or five of these incidents within the last couple of weeks actually,” said Sgt. Jonathan Link, the public information officer for Greenwood Police.

Link said the guns discharge beads that are soaked in water, and in some cases, people are using the guns to shoot at other people.

“We’ve had a couple people that have been struck in more sensitive areas of the body, the face, near the eyes, and things like that,” said Link.

He said these items are often marketed as toys, but he said it’s still a weapon.

“These projectiles come out of these guns at a fairly decent speed and they can cause injury, so for all intents and purposes that’s what it is, you’re shooting somebody,” said Link.

He said if people choose to use the gun, they need to be used responsibly.

“It’s just being used maliciously and that’s what we want to prevent,” said Link.

Link said if the guns are used improperly or to target another person, there could be assault and battery charges.

“By having this weapon, that can fire a projectile at a fairly fast clip of speed, it can cause injury to someone and if they don’t want to be hit by it, that qualifies under the state law as assault and battery,” said Link.

He said they have charged one person with assault and battery in the second degree due to the nature of the incident involving water bead ammo guns. He said charges can include a maximum fine of $2,500 and or three years in jail. He hopes parents talk to their children about how handle these weapons and how not to use them.

“They’re going to be the front line of defense, they’re the ones that the kids are going to come to them “Hey can I buy this gun, can you buy it for me,” said Link.

Link said most of these weapons are recommended for people ages 14 and up. He also encourages people to wear protective gear while using them.