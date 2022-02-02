Greenwood School Dist. 50 leaders hope to hire more substitute teachers

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenwood School District 50 leaders said they need more substitute teachers and are encouraging people to apply to become one.

COVID-19 is causing a strain on staff for some upstate school districts.

“It’s definitely impacted our attendance. It’s impacted student attendance, it’s impacted teacher attendance,” said Chad Evans, the director of evaluation for Greenwood School District 50.

Evans said subs help fill classrooms when teachers are absent and he’s looking to hire more.

“We’ll take as many as we can get. Currently, we have a good number of substitutes, but since COVID started, a lot of our substitutes don’t want to come back in the schools,” said Evans.

Mariah Carter has been a substitute teacher for 15 years.

“Since I’ve been subbing, you know it was hard at one time trying to get a job, but now it is so easy,” said Carter.

She said with more teachers out, there are more shifts to pick up too.

“One week there was a total of like 25 teachers out because of the pandemic,” said Carter.

One way district leaders are filling classrooms this year is by hiring permanent subs.

“So those permanent subs are there to be the first person that picks up a job when someone is absent,” said Evans.

Evans said it’s easy to become a substitute teacher.

To become a substitute, people must fill out a background check, have a high school diploma or GED, pass background checks, and complete other paperwork. Then, training starts.

“We do a half-day training where they shadow a teacher in the school, after that, we usually do those on Thursday, and then on Friday we do the orientation training which also takes about a half-day,” said Evans.

His next round is this week and he’s hoping to host more sessions too.

“We have about 10 or 12 people signed up for that training, so hopefully we’ll be able to have multiple trainings in the future to try and get as many substitutes as we can,” said Evans.

District leaders say anyone who meets the criteria can apply to become a substitute. There’s also a need for substitute custodians and cafeteria staff. District leaders said pay for a substitute teacher starts at $66 a day, but it goes up with experience level and certifications.