Greenwood School District 50 adopts new modified calendars

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 said the district will operate on a traditional calendar next school year before transitioning to a new calendar beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

The new balanced modified calendar will begin the school year in late July before wrapping in early June.

Also included in the calendar are extended breaks in September/October, December/January, and March/April.

The new calendar was officially adopted after the district confirmed that it met the requirements of state statutes and state law.

“I am extremely excited that our calendar has become a reality. As I have stated many times before, this decision was not made lightly,” said Superintendent Steve Glenn.

“We truly feel that this calendar is the best decision for our school district and community.”

The district’s board approved a traditional calendar for the 2020-2021 school year – with the school year beginning August 18, 2020 and ending June 3, 2021.

See full district calendars: