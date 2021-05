GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 will begin its summer feeding program on June 8.

The program provides free meals to anyone 18 years and under.

The program will be from June 8 – July 13 with pick-ups being every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Genesis Education Center, according to the school district.

Deliveries are available for those without transportation by emailing virtualmeals@gwd50.org