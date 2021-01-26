Greenwood School District 50 to give $1,500 bonuses to all employees

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 on Tuesday announced plans to give all district employees a $1,500 bonus check.

The district said all full-time and part-time employees would begin receiving their checks after the Board of Trustees approves the budget amendment during the February meeting.

“Our budget is in a good place with a slightly above 30% surplus currently in our general fund,” said Superintendent Steve Glenn stated. “I can’t think of a better way to use these funds than on our outstanding employees who have helped us successfully reopen our schools.”

“Our Board would like to thank all of our employees for all of their hard work this school year. We realize there have been so many unforeseen challenges due to the pandemic,” said Board Chairman Ken Cobb.