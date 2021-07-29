Greenwood School District 51 confirms 5 COVID-19 cases after one week of school

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 51 officials confirmed they have 5 positive cases of COVID-19 and 70 students who need to be quarantined Thursday afternoon.

Through contact tracing, school officials have identified 70 students who need to be quarantined, the majority of which are at the high school.

Students have been back in school for a week.

Officials said that masks are available at school and on school buses for students.

Starting next week, students at the primary and middle schools will have lunch in their classroom so that we can keep them within their group as much as possible.

School officials are asking parents to keep sick children at home.