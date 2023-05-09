GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -Greenwood County School District 52 will operate on a half-day dismissal on Friday after the passing of a student within the district last week.

Carson McDonald, 13, died from his injuries after being involved in a multi-car collision in Spartanburg County. McDonald attended Edgewood Middle School.

The half-day originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 31st, has been changed to a full school day.

“We were deeply saddened by the passing of an Edgewood Middle School student last week. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the family in the difficult days ahead. Our district has been communicating with the family to provide support and assistance moving forward. We determined that it would be best to adjust our dismissal schedule on Friday due to the time and location of visitation and funeral.” Superintendent Beth Taylor

Officials said that Ninety-Six Primary & Ninety-Six Elementary School will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Edgewood Middle & Ninety-Six High School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.