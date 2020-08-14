Greenwood school renamed after Civil Rights leader

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- Dr. Benjamin was born to freed slaves in South Carolina.

A native of Greenwood, he dedicated his life to fighting for integration in education and he’s remembered as a big part of the Civil Rights movement.

Director of GLEAMNS Dr. Benjamin E. Mays historical preservation site Christopher Thomas says his role in the movement was vital.

“Without Dr. Mays there wouldn’t be a Dr. King,” Thomas said. “Without Dr. Mays, there probably wouldn’t have been a civil rights movement particularly as quick as it was.”

Now after years of discussing how he should be celebrated, Greenwood’s Springfield Elementary will now be called Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary.

This is an honor that Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith says was past due.

“After reading Dr. Mays’ biography, autobiography, and realized that we in his home county weren’t doing enough to recognize him,” Mayor Smith said. “He was a figure known all over the world.”

The principal of the newly named school, Tiara Watson, says her desire is that her students don’t just drive past the sign, but learn to live the way Dr. Mays did.



“Living in the world that we’re living in and we see all the racial tension that’s occurring around not just our communities but our world,” Watson said. “That we take some of his philosophy about nonviolence and about equality and about equal justice and we just channel that in a positive way.”

Principal Watson also said that the students at the school played a big part in the renaming. Some even went to Greenwood council meetings to express the need for change.

Additionally, with a new name comes a new mascot. The school’s mascot is now a sun, and the students will be called ‘Mays’ Rays’.