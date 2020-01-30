Greenwood schools looking to hire crossing guards

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood school districts are looking to hire at least five crossing guards to help them fill openings across several schools in the city and county.

Greenwood police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said applicants must be at least 18-years-old and have about 10 hours of availability a week.

Crossing guards are asked to be at specific schools starting at about 7 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. and then come back in the afternoon beginning at about 2:30-4 p.m.

Crossing guards must have the ability to make decisions under pressure and have a good amount of confidence to make decisions when standing in traffic and helping children cross the road.

Link said applicants also must have high school diploma (or a GED certification), a valid drivers license and be able pass a background check.

To apply, visit Greenwood City Hall in person and ask for an application. Anyone interested in applying can also find the application online.