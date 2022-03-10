GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was arrested after a teenager was shot in Greenwood. Tuesday.

Luis Angel Del Valle, 17, has been identified by detectives for a shooting that took place on Hall Avenue in Greenwood approximately 7:55 p.m.

Deputies found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the abdomen after responding to a report. The victim was alert and able to give a description of the suspect.

Del Valle was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

His bond has been denied by a judge.