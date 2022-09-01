GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood.

The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property.

Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique on Main Street.

City workers estimated that Mays caused over a thousand dollars in damages.

She was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.