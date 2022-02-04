Greenwood YMCA is expanding with a second location to meet city’s growth

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood YMCA is expanding to meet a growing need in the community. Leaders said Friday there will soon be a new facility near the Uptown area.

“We’re so excited to be able to come to Uptown Greenwood, to serve the populations on this side of town,” said Brian Harlan, the CEO for Lakelands Region YMCA.

Harlan said soon more people will be able to benefit from programs at the YMCA.

“Initially what our goal is, is to bring our health and wellness and evidence-based health initiative programs here, so everybody has an opportunity in greenwood to have a healthy life,” said Harlan.

Harlan said leaders purchased a building near the Uptown area in Greenwood to serve as the city’s second location. It’s the old Bowers-Rodgers Resale Store building located at 325 Pressley Street.

“By them adding a YMCA to our downtown district is just incredible and I think just shows another level of commitment to the Greenwood community,” said Lara Hudson, the City’s community development director.

The second location is also going to help meet a growing need and avoid overcrowding at the current facility.

“The Greenwood Y has been serving persons in this community, in this county, for over 50 years. Now, the growth on the northside of town where one of our main branches is located is experiencing growth with new housing,” said Harlan.

Some of that new housing is right across the street from the current facility on Calhoun Road with more than 160 new apartment units. Hudson said more homes and people are popping across the area too.

“We actually have been tracking some of that residential growth that we’re seeing, some of it is happening, some of it’s potential but it’s probably over 1,000 new homes that will be built here in the next few years,” said Hudson.

Harlan also said Lakelands Region YMCA is expanding again next month in Abbeville. He said a wellness center will open on the Abbeville Medical Center Campus. There’s no opening date for the second Greenwood location, but the building is undergoing upgrades and being remodeled.