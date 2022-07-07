GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Barbeque is on the grill, and soon, blues artists will take the stage in Uptown Greenwood at the Festival of Discovery.

“We expect between 40,000 and 50,000 visitors for this event,” said Kelly McWhorter, executive director for Discover Greenwood. “Over 90 teams are competing for the state BBQ championship through the Kansas City Barbeque Society.”

Throughout the weekend, people can stop by Main Street to grab a bite to eat and enjoy the music. McWhorter said she estimates the festival brings an economic impact of more than $2.6 million to Greenwood, through visitors, vendors, hotels, and restaurants.

“There is no parking fee, there’s no gate fee for this event, and we really do it as a tribute to our community and we want people to see how wonderful Greenwood is during this time of year,” said McWhorter.

On Saturday, judges will sample all types of barbeque, as teams compete for the state championship title.

“That will take place on Saturday, as well as our people’s choice competition, which allows you, the visitor, to vote for your favorite barbeque,” said McWhorter.

Starting Thursday evening, Greenwood Police will close Main Street from Seabord Avenue to Court Avenue, making the festival walkable and safe for pedestrians. Drivers will need to take a detour.

“[The detour] just takes them around the east side of the festival on Phoenix Street,” said Sgt. Jonathan Link with the Greenwood Police.

Sgt. Link said police will be on site all weekend long to make sure people can celebrate safely.

“Our goal is for everybody to fun and safe time up there,” said Sgt. Link. “We want it to be more of a family atmosphere with the music and people just enjoying good food.”

Police are also reminding visitors that concealable weapons are not allowed into the festival.

“This is our first year having the festival since the open carry law passed last year,” said Sgt. Link.

Sgt. Link said it was a decision made by city council, since alcohol will be served during the festival.

“We wanted to remind people that that’s not a safe place to have that, but we will have a very large police presence to make sure that everybody is safe and having a good time,” said Sgt. Link.

Main Street will reopen on Sunday morning, after crews clean up the festival area.

People can get more information about parking and road closures by clicking here.