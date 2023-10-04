Greer, S.C. (WSPA) – A family friendly festival, highlighting art and food is happening this weekend in downtown Greer.

The Greer Arts and Eats festival will showcase artisans and makers in downtown Greer October 7, from 10 AM to 8 PM.

The event is free and located on Trade Street. Enjoy free concerts and a children’s creation station, you can purchase food and beverages and items from artisans and craft vendors.

To see an art gallery, a list of food vendors, and schedule of events head to greerartsandeats.com.