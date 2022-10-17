GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- Greer CPW is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the passing of the Clean Water Act this October.

Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said the Clean Water Act was created as a federal policy to prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution in the waterways.

Rauch said it put strict rules on utilities on how to discharge wastewater back into the streams. Before that, there weren’t rules for utilities or the public. Rauch told 7NEWS that years ago it was the norm to see cars and trash in the rivers, with fires becoming an issue on occasion as well.

Through education and the Clean Water Act, we’ve learned how to better protect our lakes and streams.

What can the viewers do to continue protecting water quality?

Don’t litter.

Be aware of stormwater runoff and what goes down the drain in neighborhoods. (Should only be rainwater… no grass clippings… no dog poop, no fertilizers, no oil, etc.)

Pick up after your pet.

Don’t put wipes and rags down the toilet.

Never put medicine down the sink or toilet.

Never put cooking grease down the drain/sink.

Consider consumption (take shorter showers, never let faucet run while brushing teeth)

What does Greer CPW do to protect water quality?

Participates in Adopt-A-Stream which monitors oxygen, pH levels and E.coli levels. CPW said they take monthly and sometimes bi-monthly water samples from Lake Robinson. Greer CPW flushes fire hydrants to get out sediment or stagnant water.

Rauch said they are required to create a water quality report for customers and that can be found on our website. She said they stay on top of leaking infrastructure and are constantly replacing aging pipes.

EVENTS:

Imagine a Day Without Water Litter Clean Up

Thursday, October 20th

5pm – 6:15 pm on Chick Springs Road behind Staples in Greer

Will go to Southern Growl afterwards to celebrate.

Supplies provided.

Drug Take Back Day

Saturday, October 29

10 am – 2 pm

301 McCall Street, Greer SC 29650

Prescription and over-the-counter pills and patches only. Pet medicine is accepted too!

Lake Robinson Day

Lake Robinson – 2544 Mays Bridge Road, Greer SC 29651

Saturday, November 5

10 am – 3 pm

Free event with education about taking care of the lake and enjoying it! Free kayaking, free lunch, free entertainment from The Conservation Theory Band, Columbia Marionette Theater ‘Litter Trashes Everyone”, butterfly release, park pick up and much more.