GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health has opened a walk-in clinic in Greer for people battling opioid abuse.

The MAT (medicated-assisted treatment) clinic is set up inside the Greer Soup Kitchen on Poinsett Street.

“The first week we had a solid opening, and then that doubled last week,” said Audrey Colin, the Senior Program Coordinator for Recovery Services.

Each person meets with a counselor, peer recovery coach and nurse practitioner who will discuss possible treatment plans and prescribe medication if necessary. They will also be given an overdose reversal kit.

“With opioid use, it’s hard for them to get stability in the way that they feel, think and operate until they have a medication that can do that for them,” explained Colin.

The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health has been serving Spartanburg County for years. The organization’s CEO said her team recently noticed a need for substance abuse services in Greer.

“It’s a great and beautiful community,” said Susan O’Brien, the CEO of The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health. “But, it was identified as an area in our county where there was a high-degree of overdoses – fatal and non-fatal.”

In 2020, 144 people died of an opioid overdose in Greenville County, and 91 people died in Spartanburg County, according to DHEC.

“The unique thing about Greer is they’re really in-between Spartanburg and Greenville,” said O’Brien. “They’re far away from our clinic in Spartanburg, and they’re far away from The Phoenix Center in Greenville.”

The staff at the clinic said they have seen a mix of people coming into the clinic, including people from all socio-economic backgrounds. They hope their work will continue to make a difference.

“Anything we can help you get to that next step and meet your goals to improve the quality of life, that’s what we want to do,” said O’Brien. “That’s our goal.”

O’Brien said they accept all insurance and those who are uninsured.

The clinic is open every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The last patient needs to arrive by 5 p.m.

The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health offers transportation services for those in need.