Greer Community Ministries celebrated 40th Big Thursday

Local News

Big Thursday is back for the 40th year in a row.


Greer Community Ministries asks for the public’s generosity as they look to support meals on Wheels, Senior programs, the food pantry and clothing closet with the fundraiser.


Big Thursday includes a live and silent auction, BBQ lunch, pancake supper served by the Greer Lions club, baked goods, biscuits cooked by Bonds Career Center students and more.

The ministry asks that you bring a donation for the food pantry upon entry.

The fundraiser ends at 9 PM at Fairview Baptist Church, 1551 Bryant Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303

