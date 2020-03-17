Greer Community Ministries continues to serve despite Coronavirus fears

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Community Ministries, a nonprofit serving the Greer community, said they will continue to serve their clients despite coronavirus fears.

The ministry usually provides a space for seniors to have community, a clothing closet, a food pantry and a Meals on Wheels program for homebound and older adults.

Health officials have advised people to avoid large groups, causing many schools and volunteer programs to shut down.

Now the organization needs volunteers to help deliver meals.

Many of their volunteers come from school programs, and the organization is hurting because of the lack of help.

The organization also needs non-perishable food items or canned goods to help make sure those who rely on the program can get what they need.

To donate, visit Greer Community Ministries at 738 S. Line St Ext in Greer.

To volunteer to deliver meals on wheels, send an email to info@gcminc.org.