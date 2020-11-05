Greer Community Ministries kicks off D&D Motors Big Thursday fundraiser

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Community Ministries will hold their 41st annual D&D Motors Big Thursday fundraiser and live auction online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The online store and the silent action will open on Nov. 5. People will be able to bid on items through Nov. 12. Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministry, which offers Meals on Wheels, senior support programs, Sharon’s Closet and a food pantry.

Store and auction items will include homemade soups, sauces and breads. There will also be pies, jellies, Christmas items, jewelry, wreathes, gift baskets and more up for grabs.

Click here to learn more about the event and use the items.