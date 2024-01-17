GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer CPW has announced a precautionary boil water advisory for the areas of Locust Hill/Mount Vernon and Wade Hampton Boulevard due to a potential drop in water pressure.

According to officials, Greer CPW experienced frozen instrumentation at a water tank Wednesday morning that caused the water in the tank to drop below normal operational levels.

Officials said this could have allowed the pressure in this particular water system area to drop below acceptable levels.

Out of an abundance of caution, customers in the affected area are asked to boil their water for one minute before drinking or cooking.

The precautionary boil water advisory will include approximately 1,600 customers.

Customers are being contacted using their phone number on file with an automated phone call. You can confirm your phone number is up to date by calling (864) 848-5501, option 5.

Precautionary boil water advisories happen when water pressure drops below 20 psi and will be in place for at least 24 hours starting at 9:30 a.m.

More information about precautionary boil water advisories can be found on Greer CPW’s website.

Customers will receive another phone call when using their water as normal is safe.