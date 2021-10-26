Greer CPW natural gas customers should plan for higher utility bills this winter

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Commission of Public Works said natural gas customers should plan for higher than normal utility bills this winter.

According to Greer CPW, this is due to the increase in market prices and energy demand is simply growing faster than production following the coronavirus pandemic.

For electric customers this winter, customers may see an increase in electric consumption due to the colder weather, however electric rates or fees will not change, according to Greer CPW.

Greer CPW said there are programs that are in place to help with increases, such as the Equal Payment Plan and Utility Assistance Programs.

Greer CPW also provides energy saving tips on there website. The tips include:

Check for leaks around windows, doors, and other openings to the outside, seal

Installing a programmable thermostat will reduce your energy use while you are asleep or away.

Wrap water heaters with proper insulating jackets and set the temperature to 120 F or lower

F or lower

For more information, visit the Greer CPW website by clicking here.