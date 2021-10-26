Greer CPW natural gas customers should plan for higher utility bills this winter

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Blue flame of gas on a cooker

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Commission of Public Works said natural gas customers should plan for higher than normal utility bills this winter.

According to Greer CPW, this is due to the increase in market prices and energy demand is simply growing faster than production following the coronavirus pandemic.

For electric customers this winter, customers may see an increase in electric consumption due to the colder weather, however electric rates or fees will not change, according to Greer CPW.

Greer CPW said there are programs that are in place to help with increases, such as the Equal Payment Plan and Utility Assistance Programs.

Greer CPW also provides energy saving tips on there website. The tips include:

  • Check for leaks around windows, doors, and other openings to the outside, seal
    these leaks with caulk or weather-strip.
  • Installing a programmable thermostat will reduce your energy use while you are
    asleep or away.
  • Wrap water heaters with proper insulating jackets and set the temperature to 120
    F or lower

For more information, visit the Greer CPW website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store