GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Commission of Public Works is hosting Lake Robinson Day this coming Saturday celebrating all things water.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Robinson, located at 2544 Mays Bridge Road.

According to Greer CPW, the event will be filled with free activities for all ages including inflatables, kayaking courtesy of Cole’s Bait Shop, wildlife demos, “Litter Trashes Everyone” puppet show by the Columbia Marionette Theater and educational information about water quality.

“We are excited to continue this educational event and build on the momentum of last year. Drinking water comes from Lake Robinson so it is important to educate the public on how to take care of it,” said Mike Richard, Greer CPW General Manager.

There will also be a free lunch for those who pre-register, a community blood drive, a free tree giveaway and a rain barrel workshop.

The rain barrel workshop is the only cost associated with this event and will be run through the Watershed Ecology Center. To register, click here.

To register for the community blood drive, click here. For more information regarding Lake Robinson Day, visit Greer CPW’s website.