GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Centennial Lions Club held a record-breaking bass fishing tournament that raised over $13,000 with several proceeds going toward Upstate environmental and litter pick-up needs.

The tournament returned after a two-year pause and was held on Lake Robinson.

“We took a chance this year. Coming out of a pandemic we didn’t know what to expect from anglers or sponsors,” said Alison Rauch, Greer Centennial Lions Club Event Liaison. “Both stepped up to support us in a big way. I can’t wait to see this money go to work for our communities.”

This year’s tournament helped benefit Upstate organizations ‘Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful’ and ‘Greenville County Litter Ends Here.’

“Litter can be harmful to a community in many ways from the unsightliness of it to how it impacts the economy. Through the efforts of this tournament, Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful will continue changing the minds of those who choose to litter our beautiful area,” said Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Director Jamie Nelson.

“Through this donation, Litter Ends Here will be better equipped to accomplish our litter-free goals and support volunteers. The Greer Centennial Lions Club is genuinely making a difference, and we are incredibly grateful for their support,” said Summer Gagnon, Litter Prevention Coordinator with Greenville County Litter Ends Here.

$2,000 was donated to Keep OneSpartanburg for trash bags while $3,000 went towards Greenville County Litter Ends Here for trash grabbers. Additional funds went towards future donations by the Lions Club.

The Lions Club is a volunteer based service organization focused on five areas of service- vision, hunger, diabetes, childhood cancer and the environment.