GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Listen up, park lovers! The City of Greer could be selling land that houses a popular park and gym.

Nothing is set in stone, but Greer City Council voted to approve the first reading to sell the land at Victor Gym and Park. With how fast the city is growing, officials said the facility can’t keep up.

“Right now, Victor Gym is just not sustainable for that growth. We’ve outgrown how many programs we can host there, all of our programs there are at max capacity right now,” said Ayla Fitzpatrick, community and media outreach coordinator for the city.

Tony Adderley has two daughters going to summer camp at the gym. He said you have to sign up your kids quickly.

“When they release it, it’s a mad rush in order to get them to sign up. You have to do it right away; I think within a few hours they all fill up,” he said.

A lot of people use the gym and park for basketball, like Deondre Miller.

“I’m here at least once a week, every Thursday for sure,” he said. “It’s pretty good sized actually, but sometimes it does get a little crowded, it could be bigger.”

Fitzpatrick said the city is exploring their options, but officials know they need a multi-use sports center that has enough space for everyone.

“We’re not deaf to the fact that people love that area, love to use it, but they do also have to understand that, as a city, we have to grow as our population grows,” she said.

In the meantime, Fitzpatrick said they are making some improvements to other fields.

“Specifically, we’re making improvements to Turner Park, which is just under two miles away from Victor Park,” said Fitzpatrick. “So, we know that we’re going to need to move down a lot of our baseball and softball programs over to a different facility.”

Nothing will take place this summer. If the land is sold, the city agreed to sell the land for $1.9 million.

“The money from the sale will go back into the city, whether that’s infrastructure needs or perhaps building a new facility,” stated Fitzpatrick.

Those in the community 7NEWS spoke with said they are on board with a new recreational space.

“A bigger area for basketball players, or people that want to come hoop. So, yeah, I really like that idea,” said Miller.

“I think that could possibly be a good thing if it’s going to be bigger and better. If they plan on having some improvements, I think it will be good,” said Adderley.

Council still has more votes on this project. One possibility is the area could be turned into a residential or a mixed-use project.

According to the council agenda, the city could be selling the property to Meridian Property Purchaser, L.L.C., a Delaware Limited Liability Company.

Before any building could begin, Fitzpatrick said there will need to be traffic and environmental studies done.