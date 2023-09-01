GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer High School on Friday cut the ribbon on The Branch, a collaboration between Greenville County Schools and the Greenville Federal Credit Union.

The initiative – a second of its kind in the district – is a student-run credit union branch that aims to give students real-world financial literacy and work experience. Participating students earn money through the Chamber of Commerce while gaining honors-level school credits.

“It’s good to know how to deposit checks and know how to withdraw money from your bank account, especially at a young age,” sophomore Kaylee Penkowski said. “That way, when you go into the real world and your parents aren’t always there to help you, you can do it by yourself without having to worry about a struggle.”

The Branch offers staff, students and faculty access to checking and savings accounts, debit cards and online banking.

“We believe this helps truly prepare our students for the future so that they can contribute better to our community, our county, our state and our nation,” Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster said.