Greer homicide victim had connections to two arrested on unrelated charges

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Court records show that Christina Parcell, the victim of a stabbing who was found dead in her home on October 13, had connections to Bradly Post, who was arrested on child sex charges, and John Mello, who turned himself into Greenville County authorities on October 21 on child custody charges.

Bradly Post, 65, is listed on a marriage application with 41-year-old Christina Parcell. The marriage application was filled out in June.

Staff at the Greenville County Probate Court said a license was issued to Post and Parcell, but it was never returned.

Post has not been charged in relation to Parcell’s death, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they cannot confirm a relationship between the two.

Court records show that Mello shared a child with Parcell. The two appeared in family court as early as 2015 over a child custody and visitation case, according to South Carolina Department of Social Services public court records.

Mello and Parcell also appeared in family court in a case of domestic violence in 2017. Details of the case were not available.

Mello turned himself into Greenville County law enforcement on October 21 on a charge of “children/custody order pending/transporting a child under 16 years and not returned within 72 hours,” according to an arrest warrant.

Police believe that Mello was in Italy.

The Parcell homicide investigation is ongoing. No one has been charged with her murder.