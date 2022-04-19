TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a Greer man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Taylors apartment complex.

Elex Tyrell Gregory, 28, of Greer was arrested Monday night and charged with the murder of a 23-year-old Ja’Tyius Grady, who was shot and killed outside of the Spring Grove Apartments at 1900 Boiling Road Extention on April 16.

Man dies in shooting in Taylors

Deputies said that Gregory knew Grady and shot him following a dispute. However, the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Gregory was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center and awaits his bond hearing.