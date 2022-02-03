Greer man receives 60 year sentence for sexually assaulting child

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greer man will spend 60 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, a jury found James Carl Bradburn, 41, guilty of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The victim’s mother reported the crimes to the sheriff’s office on July 9, 2018. The sexual assaults occurred between 2012 and 2017 when the victim and her family were living with Bradburn.

The solicitor’s office said the victim described the crimes in detail to deputies and a forensic examination took place at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

“The victim in this case is my hero,” Assistant Solicitor Wendy Hallford said. “She displayed endless courage when she shared some of the worst moments of her life with jurors.”

Bradburn’s prior criminal record included convictions for driving offenses, third-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Judge Lawton McIntosh issued consecutive 25-year prison sentences on two of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges and a consecutive 10-year prison sentence on one of the second-degree criminal sexual conduction with a minor convictions.