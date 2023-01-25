GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greer man has been sentenced to seventeen and a half years in prison in Spartanburg on Wednesday.

The 7th Circuit solicitor’s office said that the crimes happened on two separate occasions. In June of 2021, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a house check at Winchester’s home in Spartanburg County.

Winchester was on Home Detention as part of a sentence from a 2020 drug conviction. Winchester was found in the home, with over 375 grams of meth, a schedule III Controlled Substance, 3 handguns, a large amount of money, and other drug paraphernalia.

The second incident happened in September 2021. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators observed Winchester at the RodeWay Inn motel.

He was approached by an officer, and he ran on foot dropping a backpack that had over 600 grams of Methamphetamine, his driver’s license, cigarettes, numerous empty plastic baggies, and a digital scale inside of it.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, Joshua Robert Winchester, 24, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to:

trafficking methamphetamine

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

possession of a controlled substance

a probation violation

Circuit Judge J. Derham Cole issued the sentence. Assistant Solicitor Lindsey Overby prosecuted Winchester.

For more information, contact Solicitor Barry Barnette at (864)-596-257