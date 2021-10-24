Greer PD, CPW collects over 90 pounds of pills on ‘Drug Take Back Day’

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Commission of Public Works, along with the Greer Police Department, collected over ninety pounds of pills over the weekend during ‘Drug Take Back Day.’

A release from CPW states that 95 pounds of pills were collected on ‘National Drug Take Back Day’ Saturday, October 24.

The event is a yearly initiative to help promote a safe and responsible disposal of prescription drugs while also serving as a reminder of the potential abuse of medication. There were multiple locations set up throughout Greenville County.

(Greer CPW)

CPW said more than 90 vehicles came through to contribute.