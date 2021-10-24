Greer PD, CPW collects over 90 pounds of pills on ‘Drug Take Back Day’

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Commission of Public Works, along with the Greer Police Department, collected over ninety pounds of pills over the weekend during ‘Drug Take Back Day.’

A release from CPW states that 95 pounds of pills were collected on ‘National Drug Take Back Day’ Saturday, October 24.

The event is a yearly initiative to help promote a safe and responsible disposal of prescription drugs while also serving as a reminder of the potential abuse of medication. There were multiple locations set up throughout Greenville County.

The Greer Commission of Public Works, along with the Greer Police Department, collected over ninety pounds of pills on ‘Drug Take Back Day’ Saturday, October 23 (Greer CPW)

CPW said more than 90 vehicles came through to contribute.

