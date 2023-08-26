GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greer Police Department, in partnership with Gallagher’s Army Fallen Officer, is hosting its 12th annual Upstate SC Law Enforcement Memorial Softball on Saturday.

The Upstate SC Law Enforcement Memorial Softball Tournament is an annual event that draws softball teams from public safety agencies across the upstate of South Carolina to raise support for the families of fallen officers. This year there will be seven teams participating.

The tournament will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Century Park, located at 3605 Brushy Creek Road. The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s opening ceremony will consist of honoring the memory of Officer Matthew Hare, of the Easley Police Department, with recognition of his family, and a check presentation from the Upstate Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

“This softball tournament is a time for the upstate public safety community to come together for a fun time of camaraderie, with a united purpose of honoring the memory of fallen officers across the upstate, and raising money to support the families of upstate fallen officers.” Lt. Chris Forrester said.

The Upstate community’s generosity over the past 12 years has allowed the group $38,000 to eight fallen officers’ families in the Upstate.

The Gallagher’s Army Fallen Officer Fund has allowed nearly double the impact for a total of $63,500 donated to date.