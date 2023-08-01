GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department hosted several events Tuesday as part of National Night out.

“We look forward to this day throughout the year,” Greer Police Chief Mike Hamby said. “It gives us a chance to hang out with a lot of our friends and citizens here in our city and spend time with them. We get to do things we don’t normally do when we’re out doing our job.”

National Night Out was started in the 1980s to strengthen relationships and built trust between law enforcement and communities.

“It gives everybody a chance to see police in a different light, so we’re not always answering the call,” Hamby explained. “We’re not always taking people to jail. We’re doing a lot of other things in our community.”

“We often see police in certain neighborhoods only when there’s an emergency situation or if a crime is being committed,” Sylvia Jones added. “But that’s not all their work. They wear a lot of different hats. People need to know that.”

Greer Police officers played basketball, frisbee, and other games with children Tuesday. They were also able to interact with adults in the community.

“Our community is where we get our information,” Sgt. Ashley Wright said. “It’s the people we protect. It’s the people we can take care of. But, if we don’t have a good relationship with them, then people aren’t necessarily going to want to talk and be forthcoming or rely on us for help.”

National Night Out events were held in 85 cities in South Carolina this year.