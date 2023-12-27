GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is trying to find the person responsible for a hit and run which ultimately killed a pedestrian.

Police were called to South Line Street near the intersection of 16th street at around 6 p.m. on December 23 in reference to the collision.

According to the police department, Leon Gumercindo, 51, was crossing the street in the intersection when he believed to be was struck by a vehicle which then left the scene.

Gumercindo was transported to Prisma Health Greenville where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Greer Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating the driver of the vehicle that struck Mr. Gumercindo. The vehicle is believed to be a Jeep Wrangler. Anyone with information to assist with this investigation is asked to call 864-848-2151.