GREER S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police and Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni are hosting their annual “Stuff a Cruiser” event Saturday to gather school supplies for students in need.

Police said the event will be held at Walmart Supercenter, 14055 E. Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Some of the school supplies that are needed this year include:

book bags

binders

notebooks

Lt. Patrick Fortenberry, of the department, said the event last year gathered enough school supplies to fill six cruisers.

The “Stuff a Cruiser” program is held annually to help students in the Greer with accessibility to school supplies needed for the upcoming school year.